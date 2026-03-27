BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Emerson Electric (EMR) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.05% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $170.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $200.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.05% from its latest reported closing price of $125.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 19,411MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an decrease of 720 owner(s) or 24.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.26%, an increase of 22.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 464,831K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,283K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,362K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 89.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,640K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,688K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,972K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,935K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,328K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 47.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,840K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,706K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 1.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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