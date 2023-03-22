BMO Capital Downgrades Antero Resources (AR)

On March 22, 2023, BMO Capital downgraded their outlook for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.63% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $37.98. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 66.63% from its latest reported closing price of $22.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is $7,975MM, a decrease of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.10.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 10,795K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,667K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,374K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares, representing an increase of 76.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 314.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,527K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,756K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,203K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 6,817K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301K shares, representing an increase of 22.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 24.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 10.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.54%, a decrease of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.75% to 286,808K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.