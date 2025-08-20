BMBL vs. META: Which Social Connection Stock Offers Better Upside?

In the evolving landscape of social connectivity platforms, Bumble BMBL and Meta Platforms META stand as two distinctive players addressing the fundamental human need for connection. Bumble, the dating and social networking platform founded in 2014, operates through its flagship app alongside Badoo and Bumble For Friends, serving approximately four million paying users globally. Meta Platforms, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, commands an impressive 3.48 billion daily active users across its family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the rapidly growing Threads platform.



While operating in different segments of the social connection ecosystem, both companies face a critical juncture in 2025. Bumble is undergoing a comprehensive strategic reset under returning founder-CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, implementing a 30% workforce reduction and pivoting toward AI-driven quality improvements. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms is aggressively investing in artificial intelligence and its next-generation Llama 4 models, with capital expenditures expected to reach $66-$72 billion in 2025. The timing makes this comparison particularly relevant as investors evaluate which social connection stock offers superior growth potential.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for BMBL

Bumble's investment thesis centers on its ongoing transformation and potential for operational improvement. The company recently appointed Kevin Cook as CFO in August 2025, bringing more than 30 years of financial management experience from companies like Cloudera and Barracuda Networks. This leadership change, combined with founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's return as CEO, signals a renewed focus on strategic execution. The company has identified $40 million in annual cost savings through restructuring efforts, removing $100 million from its cost base while streamlining operations. Despite facing headwinds with second-quarter revenues declining 8% year over year to $248 million, Bumble maintained adjusted EBITDA margins of 38%, demonstrating resilient profitability during its transition.



The company's strategic pivot from quantity to quality represents both opportunity and challenge. Bumble is rebuilding its technology stack with AI-first principles, integrating trust and safety features, including phone and ID verification systems. Management has categorized users into three segments — Approve, Improve, and Remove — focusing on enhancing experiences for high-quality members. Full-price payers increased quarter over quarter, now representing 80% of total payers compared to 70% in the first quarter. The company plans significant product launches in August 2025 and February 2026, emphasizing innovative features that could differentiate it in the competitive dating app landscape. However, Bumble faces considerable challenges, including declining paying users, with third-quarter 2025 guidance projecting revenues between $240 million and $248 million, representing a 9-12% year-over-year decrease. Competition from Match Group's portfolio remains intense, and the company must prove that its turnaround strategy can reignite sustainable growth.

The Case for META

Meta Platforms presents a compelling growth story powered by robust advertising revenues and transformative AI investments. The company delivered exceptional second-quarter results with revenues of $47.52 billion, up 22% year over year, dramatically exceeding analyst expectations of $44.80 billion. Earnings per share reached $7.14 while net income surged 36% to $18.34 billion. This performance strength extends into the third quarter of 2025, with guidance projecting revenues between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion, representing 17-24% growth. Meta Platforms' advertising business, generating 98% of total revenues, continues demonstrating remarkable resilience with ad revenues reaching $46.6 billion, benefiting from AI-driven improvements that increased ad conversions by 5% on Instagram and 3% on Facebook.



Meta Platforms' strategic positioning in AI represents a significant competitive advantage, backed by substantial investment, with 2025 capital expenditures expected between $66 billion and $72 billion. The company established Meta Superintelligence Labs and is advancing its Llama 4 model series, with Scout and Maverick variants already released and the powerful Behemoth model still in training. Meta AI is on track to become the world's most used AI assistant, already reaching nearly 600 million monthly active users. The Threads platform continues gaining momentum with 350 million monthly active users. Additionally, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are gaining traction, contributing to Reality Labs' $370 million in second-quarter revenues. While Reality Labs posted a $4.53 billion operating loss, the company's core business strength easily absorbs these strategic investments while maintaining impressive 43% operating margins.

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

The valuation divergence between these stocks reflects their different growth trajectories. Bumble trades at a significant discount of 21.75 P/E ratio. Despite the discounted valuation, investor sentiment remains cautious with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating. Meta Platforms commands a premium valuation justified by superior growth metrics. The stock trades at approximately 25.98 P/E. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BMBL vs. META: P/E F12M Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Year to date, META shares have gained approximately 25.6%, significantly outperforming broader indices. The company's quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share and $50 billion buyback authorization further enhance shareholder returns. Bumble shares have declined 22.6% in the same time frame.

BMBL Underperforms META YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

While Bumble trades at an attractive discount and shows potential for operational improvement under new leadership, Meta Platforms holds superior upside potential. Meta Platforms' dominant market position, exceptional 22% revenue growth, and leadership in AI development through Llama 4 models create multiple growth catalysts. The company's advertising business remains remarkably resilient, generating strong cash flows, funding aggressive AI investments while maintaining 43% operating margins. META's diversified platform ecosystem provides multiple expansion avenues. Despite premium valuation, META's proven execution, technological advantages, and financial strength position it for sustained outperformance. Investors should actively track META stock for attractive entry points while adopting a wait-and-see approach with Bumble until clearer evidence emerges of successful turnaround execution. Meta Platforms stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

