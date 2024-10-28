BM Technologies downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim

Maxim downgraded BM Technologies (BMTX) to Hold from Buy after BM Technologies entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by First Carolina Bank for $5.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $67M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BMTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.