BM Technologies downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim

Maxim downgraded BM Technologies (BMTX) to Hold from Buy after BM Technologies entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by First Carolina Bank for $5.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $67M.
