BLX.CA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boralex Inc (TSX: BLX.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.19, changing hands as high as $28.45 per share. Boralex Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.48 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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