BLV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.70, changing hands as low as $71.55 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.95 per share, with $79.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.70.

