BluSky Carbon Partners with Scotia BioChar for Biochar Production

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.

BluSky Carbon Inc. has signed a master services agreement with Scotia BioChar to provide biochar pyrolysis equipment, aiming to transform waste wood biomass into high-quality biochar in Eastern Canada. This collaboration marks a significant step towards scalable biochar production, which has applications in mine reclamation, agriculture, and environmental remediation. The venture promises to benefit both regional industries and the environment.

