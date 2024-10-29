BluSky Carbon Begins Biochar Production in Arkansas

BluSky Carbon Inc. (TSE:BSKY) has released an update.

BluSky Carbon Inc. has started biochar production at its Arkansas facility, marking a significant milestone in its $105 million supply agreement. The facility, equipped with the first of three Vulcan Heavy systems, is expected to produce 40,000 tons of biochar annually and potentially utilize byproducts to reduce energy costs.

