Blueshift Dumps 34,000 CROX Shares Worth $2.9 Million

Key Points

Blueshift sold 34,281 Crocs shares for an estimated transaction value of $2.87 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Blueshift still holds 14,596 Crocs shares valued at $1.25 million.

The asset manager lightened up on Crocs shares prior to the recent stock pop after earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Crocs ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold 34,281 shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of this transaction was $2.87 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s Crocs holding at quarter-end was 14,596 shares, valued at $1.25 million. The net position change, reflecting both trading and price fluctuation, totaled $2.84 million.

What else to know

Crocs now accounts for 0.36% of Blueshift’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IWM: $30.45 million (8.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPY: $22.28 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MTCH: $4.84 million (1.4% of AUM)

NYSE: DECK: $3.32 million (1.0% of AUM)

NYSE: DKS: $3.00 million (0.9% of AUM)

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 12, 2026) $98.46 Market capitalization $5.27 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.04 billion Net income (TTM) ($81.20 million)

Company snapshot

Crocs designs and markets casual lifestyle footwear and accessories, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots, and shoe charms under the Crocs brand.

The company generates revenue through wholesale distribution, company-operated retail stores, and e-commerce channels across approximately 85 countries.

It targets a diverse global customer base, focusing on men, women, and children seeking comfortable, functional, and fashionable footwear.

Crocs is a leading designer and marketer of innovative casual footwear with a global footprint and a strong brand identity. The company leverages a multi-channel distribution strategy to reach customers in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

What this transaction means for investors

Blueshift Asset Management may have soured on Crocs too soon. The footwear company beat earnings and revenue expectations in Q4, sending the stock up nearly 20% on Feb. 12. Management also said it expects 2026 earnings to come in well above analyst estimates.

The company ended 2025 on a strong note with solid holiday sales. While its HEYDUDE brand is still struggling, Crocs made some shareholder-friendly moves last year. It retired $128 million in debt and also used cash flow to repurchase 10% of the outstanding shares.

It looks like momentum remains strong in 2026, too. Its anticipated adjusted earnings per share, ranging from $12.88 to $13.55, significantly exceed the analysts' forecast of $11.89 per share.

Blueshift didn’t totally give up on the name, as it still holds over 14,500 shares. The subsequent spike in the stock price provides a good example of why investors should consider buying or selling in thirds. It provides some relief should an unanticipated event sharply move the stock price after the fact.

Should you buy stock in Crocs right now?

Before you buy stock in Crocs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Crocs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deckers Outdoor. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and Match Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.