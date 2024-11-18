BlueScope Steel Shows Resilience with Solid FY2024 Results

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

BlueScope Steel Limited reported a strong financial performance in FY2024, with an underlying EBIT of $1.34 billion, despite challenges in the global steel market. The company is focusing on safety initiatives and expanding its operations in North America, while also committing to significant decarbonization efforts. BlueScope’s robust balance sheet and strategic investments position it for sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

