Bluescope Steel Executes Share Buy-Back

Bluescope Steel Limited has announced the cancellation of 875,000 of its fully paid ordinary shares as a result of an on-market buy-back completed on May 14, 2024. This corporate move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and deliver value to shareholders.

