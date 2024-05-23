News & Insights

Bluescope Steel Executes Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Bluescope Steel Limited has announced the cancellation of 875,000 of its fully paid ordinary shares as a result of an on-market buy-back completed on May 14, 2024. This corporate move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and deliver value to shareholders.

