BlueRush Faces Cease Trade Order Over Filing Delay

BlueRush Media (TSE:BTV) has released an update.

BlueRush Inc., a personalized video SaaS company, is facing an imminent cease trade order from the Ontario Securities Commission due to a delay in filing its financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024. The company is actively working with auditors to resolve the issue and file the necessary documents promptly.

