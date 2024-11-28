BlueRush Faces Cease Trade Order Over Filing Delay

BlueRush Media (TSE:BTV) has released an update.
BlueRush Inc., a personalized video SaaS company, is facing an imminent cease trade order from the Ontario Securities Commission due to a delay in filing its financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024. The company is actively working with auditors to resolve the issue and file the necessary documents promptly.
