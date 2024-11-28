News & Insights

BlueRush Faces Cease Trade Order Over Filing Delay

November 28, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BlueRush Media (TSE:BTV) has released an update.

BlueRush Inc., a personalized video SaaS company, is facing an imminent cease trade order from the Ontario Securities Commission due to a delay in filing its financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024. The company is actively working with auditors to resolve the issue and file the necessary documents promptly.

