BlueLinx Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) reported higher first-quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA as the building products distributor cited specialty product growth, the contribution from Disdero Lumber Company and stronger structural margins, while management warned that housing demand remains soft and expectations for the rest of 2026 are muted.

Chief Executive Officer Shyam Reddy said the company is “off to a good start in 2026,” with results reflecting BlueLinx’s ability to compete amid market headwinds, unforeseen cost inflation and competitive pricing pressure. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $731 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased about 20% to $23.5 million, representing a 3.2% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted net income was $1.7 million, or $0.21 per share. On a GAAP basis, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Kelly Wall said BlueLinx posted a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.18 per share, primarily because of higher net interest expense and higher depreciation and amortization.

Specialty Products Drive Sales Mix

Reddy said specialty products continued to be central to BlueLinx’s strategy, representing 70% of net sales and about 80% of gross profit in the quarter. Specialty net sales increased nearly 7% year over year to $512 million, driven by Disdero sales and higher volumes in most product categories, including engineered wood products and siding. Specialty gross profit rose more than 3% to $93 million.

Specialty gross margin was 18.1%, down from 18.7% a year earlier. Wall noted that excluding a $2.4 million duty-related benefit in the prior-year quarter, the margin was down 10 basis points year over year and flat sequentially.

Reddy said engineered wood products, siding, millwork, industrial, outdoor living products and other specialty products helped support performance despite pricing pressure and margin compression in several categories. He also highlighted BlueLinx’s recent announcement that it will distribute Westlake Royal’s TruExterior siding and trim products in 12 markets, including six of the top 50 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas.

In response to an analyst question, Reddy said the TruExterior rollout was “a brand new rollout of a brand new product across multiple markets,” and said BlueLinx quickly placed inventory across those markets. He described the product line as complementary to existing siding categories and said BlueLinx is focused on offering a wider specialty assortment across multiple customer channels.

Structural Margins Improve Despite Lower Sales

Structural product net sales declined nearly 5% year over year to $219 million, largely because of lower lumber and panel pricing. However, gross profit from structural products increased 12% to $24 million, and structural gross margin improved to 10.9% from 9.3% in the prior-year period.

Wall said the structural margin improvement was helped by a rising commodity pricing environment for lumber and panels during the quarter. She said higher market prices relative to inventory costs allowed the company to expand margins, particularly in lumber.

Reddy added that BlueLinx’s inventory management system helped the company access wood at favorable costs during periods when others may have found competitively priced supply harder to obtain.

Channel Strategy Supports Volume Gains

Management emphasized growth in multifamily, builder pull-through initiatives and national accounts as key elements of the company’s channel strategy. Reddy said BlueLinx generated 18% volume growth in multifamily and more than 3% volume growth with key national accounts during the quarter.

He said multifamily sales often involve longer inventory cycles and lower gross margins because of direct sales and competitive pricing, but called the channel important for long-term growth and for serving total housing starts at scale.

During the question-and-answer session, Reddy said growth in engineered wood products was not the result of unusual customer restocking ahead of the spring selling season. Instead, he attributed the gains to specific product and channel efforts, including builder pull-through programs with strategic dealer customers and pricing and rebate programs intended to differentiate BlueLinx from competitors.

Asked about the impact of UFP’s acquisition of MoistureShield and the opportunity around Deckorators products, Reddy said the deal was positive for BlueLinx because it expands the company’s branded assortment in outdoor living and decking products, a key specialty category.

Management Warns of Soft Housing Conditions

Despite the first-quarter improvement, BlueLinx executives said demand conditions remain challenging. Reddy cited historically low consumer confidence, persistently high inflation, economic uncertainty, geopolitical volatility and affordability constraints as factors weighing on new construction and repair and remodel activity.

Wall said BlueLinx does not expect the same year-over-year adjusted EBITDA performance over the balance of 2026, pointing to continued demand pressure in a soft housing environment, elevated mortgage rates, muted consumer confidence, political uncertainty, interest rate volatility and ongoing cost inflation.

For the second quarter, BlueLinx expects specialty product gross margin in a range of 17.5% to 18.5%, with daily sales volumes higher than the first quarter because of normal seasonality but lower than the second quarter of 2025. For structural products, the company expects second-quarter gross margin of 9.5% to 10.5%, with daily sales volumes also higher sequentially and slightly lower than the prior-year quarter.

Reddy said competitive pressures remain present in specialty categories, including engineered wood products and siding. He said fiber cement siding continues to be pressured and noted that multifamily growth carries a different margin profile. He also said BlueLinx has received supplier increases from more than 40 vendors, though he said supplier price increases are typically passed through in two-step distribution, subject to notice periods and customer arrangements.

Liquidity Remains Strong as Buybacks Continue

BlueLinx ended the quarter with $319 million in cash and cash equivalents and $340 million of undrawn revolver capacity, for total available liquidity of about $659 million. Total debt, excluding real property financing leases, was $377 million, and net debt was $58 million. Wall said the company’s net leverage ratio was 0.7 times trailing four-quarter adjusted EBITDA, with no material debt maturities until 2029.

Operating cash flow was negative $57 million, and free cash flow was negative $60 million, primarily because of seasonal working capital changes ahead of the spring building season. Capital expenditures were $2.6 million, focused on facilities, technology and fleet investments.

BlueLinx repurchased $3 million of shares during the first quarter and had repurchased $5 million year to date as of April 21. Wall said $54 million remained under the company’s share repurchase authorizations. Reddy earlier said repurchases demonstrate management’s confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Wall said BlueLinx remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, investing through economic cycles, pursuing disciplined acquisitions and opportunistically returning capital to shareholders. She said acquisition priorities include expanding the company’s geographic presence and specialty product capabilities, similar to the Disdero acquisition.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific's distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

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