Blueharbor Bank Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - blueharbor bank (BLHK) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.51 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.43 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

blueharbor bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.51 Mln. vs. $1.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.47 last year.

