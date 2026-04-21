Blueharbor Bank Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - blueharbor bank (BLHK) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.33 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $2.39 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.8% to $6.19 million from $4.88 million last year.

blueharbor bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.33 Mln. vs. $2.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.19 Mln vs. $4.88 Mln last year.

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