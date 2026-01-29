Blueharbor Bank Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - blueharbor bank (BLHK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.22 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $2.11 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $8.46 million from $6.90 million last year.

blueharbor bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.22 Mln. vs. $2.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $8.46 Mln vs. $6.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.