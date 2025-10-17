Blueharbor Bank Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - blueharbor bank (BLHK) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.85 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $1.90 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.0% to $5.82 million from $4.62 million last year.

blueharbor bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.85 Mln. vs. $1.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $5.82 Mln vs. $4.62 Mln last year.

