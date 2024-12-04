Bluebird Bio announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) announced that it will proceed with a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock following approval by both its Board of Directors and BLUE stockholders at its reconvened annual meeting held on December 4, 2024. As previously announced, the primary goal of the Reverse Stock Split is to increase the per share market price of the company’s common stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 12, 2024. The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on December 13, 2024, under the existing trading symbol “BLUE”. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 09609G 209.

