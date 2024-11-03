News & Insights

Stocks

Blue Star Helium Advances with Key Farm-In Deal

November 03, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium has completed a significant farm-in agreement with Helium One, allowing the latter to earn a 50% stake in the Galactica/Pegasus project in Colorado for $1.5 million and funding the drilling of six wells. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of helium production, with drilling expected to begin in Q4 2024 and initial production anticipated in the first half of 2025. This strategic move positions Blue Star to enhance its production capabilities and capitalize on high-value helium and CO2 co-product streams.

For further insights into AU:BNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSNLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.