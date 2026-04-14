Blue Owl's Next Growth Wave: Digital Infra and Retirement Channels

Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL has spent the past year battling a tough tape for private credit and headline noise around liquidity. Still, the company enters 2026 with a broader growth playbook than many investors credit it for.



The next leg of expansion looks increasingly tied to platform diversification, faster product cadence, and new distribution lanes that can deepen fee visibility over time.

OWL Is Building Beyond Traditional Private Credit

Blue Owl’s thesis is no longer just direct lending. The company is structured around three platforms, and each is now contributing meaningfully to the revenue mix: Credit, Real Assets, and GP Strategic Capital.



As of year-end 2025, Credit held $157.8 billion of assets under management (AUM), Real Assets stood at $80.6 billion, and GP Strategic Capital reached $69.1 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, total AUM was $307.4 billion. In 2025, platform revenues were also diversified, with Credit representing 60.8% of total GAAP revenues, Real Assets 17.0%, and GP Strategic Capital 22.2%.



The mix matters because the business is anchored by long-dated vehicles and permanent capital. About 85% of management fees were earned from permanent capital vehicles as of Dec. 31, 2025, supporting steadier fee streams than a traditional drawdown-only model.

Blue Owl’s Digital Infrastructure Push Is Expanding

Digital infrastructure has become a more visible growth pillar within Real Assets. Last year, Real Assets fee-related earnings (FRE) revenues more than doubled to $394 million, driven by Net Lease and the inclusion and momentum of Digital Infrastructure.



Execution and cadence are central to the opportunity. Digital Infrastructure Fund III surpassed 50% called capital after its April 2025 final close, showing the strategy is moving from fundraising into deployment. Blue Owl also introduced an evergreen option in the category, launching the ODIT product, which recorded a $1.7 billion first close in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Management expects Digital Infrastructure Fund IV to return to market in 2026, keeping the strategy in active fundraising rotation. The broader setup is supported by OWL’s exposure to secular themes tied to infrastructure and AI, which has been a driver of FRE growth in recent years.

OWL’s Wealth and Retirement Channels Are a Demand Catalyst

Distribution is another lever. In 2026, management plans to expand global distribution, add platforms, and launch retirement offerings. Alongside institutional fundraising, these efforts aim to widen the addressable investor base and support product scalability.



Evergreen wealth products are already part of the growth algorithm. Management highlighted continued scaling across vehicles, including OCIC, OTIC, ORENT, ODIT, and OWLCX, with early-2026 daily flows described as generally stabilizing. That stabilization matters because retail-oriented, semi-liquid products are where sentiment can swing fastest.



The setup is constructive, but it is not linear. Private credit flows can be volatile, and near-term fundraising momentum can be influenced by broader sector confidence. Over time, however, a larger wealth and retirement footprint can diversify demand sources and support margins as the fee base broadens.

Blue Owl’s Embedded Deployment Is the Bridge to Growth

One of the most measurable drivers is embedded deployment, or assets that are committed but not yet producing fees. Management cited $28.4 billion of assets not yet paying fees at year-end 2025.



Once deployed, those assets are expected to translate into more than $325 million of incremental annual management fees. That conversion is crucial because it links fundraising and backlog into recurring economics.



As capital gets put to work, Blue Owl expects a modest fee-related earnings margin expansion. Management’s calls for a 58.5% FRE margin in 2026, up marginally from 58.3% in 2025, with the underlying logic that a growing fee-paying base can improve earnings quality as deployment normalizes.



Blue Owl Capital Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blue Owl Capital Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blue Owl Capital Inc. Quote

OWL’s Acquisition-Fueled Platform Breadth Adds Fee Sources

Blue Owl has also used acquisitions to broaden product depth and add fee sources. The company expanded its platform through a series of deals from 2021 to 2025, including Oak Street, Wellfleet, Par Four, CHI, Prima, KAM, Atalaya, and IPI.



Strategic acquisitions also expanded fee sources in investment-grade credit and digital infrastructure, reinforcing a more diversified earnings model. The key is that these additions are being integrated into a platform that is already oriented toward long-duration capital structures and management-fee-driven revenue.



This is where comparisons to larger alternative managers can be useful. Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a different estimate-revision profile versus OWL. Blackstone Inc. BX also has a Zacks Rank #3, underscoring that the group can trade on both fundamentals and sentiment shifts tied to fundraising and fee visibility. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Blue Owl’s Constraints: Liquidity Optics and Cost Discipline

Near-term constraints are real. The biggest risk is private-credit liquidity and investor sentiment, especially in retail vehicles. Non-traded BDCs saw slower inflows and higher redemptions into late 2025, with pressure continuing into 2026.



In February, Blue Owl Capital Corporation II limited withdrawals after redemption requests reached 5% and sold affiliated-fund assets to raise liquidity. At the same time, concerns about borrower quality could further weigh on demand if fundamentals weaken and drive downgrades, restructurings, or losses.



Costs are also a concern for this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company. Total expenses grew at an 8.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2025 and are likely to stay elevated because of ongoing investment and higher compensation tied to revenue. With only modest operating leverage expected in 2026, any delay in deployment could push out the fee ramp.

What to Track in 2026-2027 for OWL’s Trend Thesis

The next 18 months come down to execution milestones. First is stabilization in daily flows for evergreen wealth products, since retail sentiment will influence near-term fundraising momentum.



Second is follow-through on fundraising cadence, including major strategies “wrapping up” in the back half of 2026 and the return to market for Digital Infrastructure Fund IV.



Third is deployment pace. Converting $28.4 billion of non-fee-paying assets into fee-paying assets under management, and capturing the expected more than $325 million in incremental annual management fees, would help make the fee base more durable and improve earnings quality as deployment normalizes into 2027.

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