Key Points Adjusted net investment income per share was $0.36 for Q2 2025, exceeding expectations by 8.05%.

The investment portfolio reached $12.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $6.2 billion a year earlier following the OTF II merger.

Dividend payout increased, with a new regular $0.35 per share dividend and the first of five $0.05 per share special dividends announced for Q3 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF), a major player in lending to technology companies, delivered its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. Adjusted net investment income per share was $0.36. Surpassing analyst estimates of $0.33 (non-GAAP). Total revenue (GAAP) was $319.5 million, just under the $319.6 million forecast. The period saw sharply higher investment activity and expansion of the loan book. Though adjusted profits fell year over year. Overall, the quarter demonstrated robust portfolio growth and strong credit quality, set against some margin compression and increased expenses linked to the recent OTF II merger.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, Non-GAAP) $0.36 $0.33 $0.46 (21.7%) Revenue (Total Investment Income, GAAP) $319.5 million $319.61 million $174.2 million 83.5% Net Asset Value per Share $17.17 $16.74 2.6% Total Investments at Fair Value $12.7 billion $6.2 billion 104.7% Net Investment Income $0.34 $0.49 -30.6%

About Blue Owl Technology Finance and Its Business Model

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) specializes in providing loans and structured investments to technology companies, with a focus on those in the software and enterprise IT sectors. The company operates as a business development company (BDC), which requires at least 70% of its assets to be in qualifying assets as defined by the 1940 Act, and intends to invest at least 80% of its assets in technology-related companies. This enables it to tap into the rapid expansion and recurring revenues seen in modern enterprise software and healthcare tech.

Recent business focus has centered on expanding its technology-related loans while managing risk through diversified lending and conservative credit policies. The company's strategy includes using leverage—borrowing capital to multiply investment returns—and leveraging its external management team for deal sourcing and risk management. Success depends on its sector focus, effective cost control, and prudent capital deployment.

Key Developments in the Quarter

The period marked a critical milestone for Blue Owl Technology Finance as it completed its merger with Blue Owl Technology Finance II. This action increased the portfolio’s investments to $12.7 billion at fair value as of June 30, 2025, a 106.8% rise from a year earlier. The number of portfolio companies expanded to 184, now diversified across 37 industries. Technology remains central to its investments, with significant portions in systems software and healthcare technology.

New investment commitments surged to $1.47 billion, more than doubling from $820 million in the prior quarter and up from $1.11 billion a year ago. The average investment commitment also grew, rising to $84.3 million from $49.2 million a year earlier.

The credit quality of the portfolio remained strong, with investments on non-accrual—meaning loans not currently paying interest—continuing to be less than 0.1% of the portfolio by fair value. This points to very few troubled loans relative to the total, which is notable given the rapid scaling of the loan book and the technology sector’s typical risk.

On the expense front, total operating costs (GAAP) jumped to $159.0 million from $82.1 million in the prior quarter. The increase stemmed mainly from the larger portfolio after the merger and higher interest and management fees. Net debt-to-equity stood at 0.58x, higher than the prior quarter but still conservative versus management’s target leverage range. Liquidity remained healthy, with $170.5 million in cash and $3.3 billion in untapped credit. The company’s lending remains anchored in first-lien senior secured loans—these are loans with the highest claim on collateral if a borrower defaults, making up 78.0% of fair value. Floating rate loans, whose yields adjust with interest rates, made up 97.3% of debt investments.

Management announced a regular dividend of $0.35 per share and the first of five planned $0.05 per share special dividends for Q3 2025. Together, these bring the annualized dividend yield, based on net asset value as of June 30, 2025, to 9.3%. The company continues to pay regular quarterly dividends and has added a series of special payments to reflect additional distributable income.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Investor Considerations

Blue Owl Technology Finance did not provide specific financial guidance for the upcoming quarter or fiscal 2025. Leadership highlighted a strong investment pipeline, ongoing stable credit conditions, and plans to maintain both regular and special dividends as previously announced.

Investors may want to focus on the interplay between portfolio yields, expenses, and the deployment of leverage in coming quarters. Expense growth is outpacing revenue quarter-over-quarter, reflecting both merger-related costs and new deal activity. Margin compression—the reduction in earnings per dollar invested—remains an area to watch amid rising competition in the technology lending marketplace. The board recently declared a total dividend of $0.40 per share, continuing its trend of special distribution payments for Q3 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.