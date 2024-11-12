Blue Owl Capital call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Blue Owl Capital (OWL) with 5,592 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 35.13%. Dec-24 27 calls and Dec-24 26 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 7th.

