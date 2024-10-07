News & Insights

Blue Owl Capital To Acquire IPI Partners - Quick Facts

October 07, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Blue Owl Capital (OWL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of digital infrastructure fund manager IPI Partners, LLC from an affiliate of ICONIQ Capital and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners for a purchase price of approximately $1.0 billion. This will be comprised of approximately 80 percent Blue Owl equity and approximately 20 percent cash. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Blue Owl's earnings in 2025 and modestly accretive in 2026.

IPI has approximately $10.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. It was founded in 2016 as a joint venture between ICONIQ and Iron Point to service the needs of hyperscale and enterprise datacenter users.

