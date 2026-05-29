Blue Owl and Digital Infrastructure: A New Fee Opportunity?

Blue Owl’s OWL investment case is increasingly tied to an emerging-trends playbook: broaden fee sources beyond direct lending by leaning into strategies linked to long-duration secular demand. Management is pushing newer offerings in digital infrastructure, net lease and alternative credit as it scales fundraising across both institutional and private wealth channels.



The setup matters because OWL’s model is anchored by permanent capital and long-dated vehicles that can support steadier management-fee streams as new strategies mature.

OWL’s Strategy Shift Broadens Beyond Direct Lending

Blue Owl has been building a wider platform across credit, real assets and GP Strategic Capital. The real assets business includes net lease real estate, real estate credit and digital infrastructure, positioning the company to partner with tenants and operators on mission-critical assets.



Diversification has also been supported by acquisitions that broadened the fee base into areas such as investment-grade credit and digital infrastructure. The company’s focus is to widen fee sources over time, which aligns with its emphasis on expanding the product set beyond direct lending.



A key part of the growth narrative is exposure to secular themes. OWL cites meaningful exposure to infrastructure and artificial intelligence as supportive drivers behind multi-year fee-related earnings growth, alongside diversification beyond direct lending.

Blue Owl’s Next Fund Cycle Signals Where Growth Is Going

Fund sequencing is a near-term story that shows where Blue Owl expects momentum to come from. Management expects 2026 fundraising to be broadly similar to 2025 and pointed to major flagship vehicles reaching key milestones in the second half of the year. Net Lease VII and GP Stakes VI are expected to wrap up in the back half of 2026.



At the same time, Digital Infrastructure Fund IV is expected to return to market this year. That product cadence can shape fundraising optics. When large vehicles approach final closes, reported fundraising can look “lumpy” even if demand remains intact. A return-to-market cycle for digital infrastructure also signals that Blue Owl is prioritizing newer strategies as a durable contributor to future fee streams.



The baseline for this cycle is strong. Blue Owl raised $42 billion in 2025, up from $27.5 billion in 2024 and $15.4 billion in 2023, and raised another $11 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

OWL’s Wealth Channel Vehicles Add a Second Growth Lane

Blue Owl is also scaling evergreen wealth products, which can create a second growth lane alongside institutional closes. Continued scaling of these evergreen vehicles acts as a driver of durability in fundraising, supported by the mix of flagship fundraising and wealth channel products.



Several wealth channel evergreen funds are already part of the company’s lineup, including OCIC, OTIC, ORENT, ODIT and OWLCX. Management noted that early-2026 daily flows were generally stabilizing, a constructive sign for semi-liquid structures that depend on steady inflows to support confidence and ongoing fundraising.



If wealth flows remain stable, they can help smooth fundraising results when institutional programs are between major closes. That matters for a business built on management fees, where consistency in fee-paying capital can support earnings quality across market cycles.



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Blue Owl’s Embedded Deployment Links to Margin Leverage

A central piece of the “new fee engine” thesis is embedded deployment. As of March 31, 2026, Blue Owl had $29.9 billion of assets under management (AUM) not yet paying fees. Management expects this to translate into about $349 million of annualized management fees once deployed.



The company expects that deployment to play out over roughly the next 12 to 24 months. If execution tracks to plan, management sees about 14% embedded growth off 2025 management fees as fee-eligible capital is put to work.



That deployment is also tied to profitability. Management expects the fee-related earnings margin to be 58.5% for 2026, up modestly from 58.3% in 2025, reflecting incremental operating leverage as capital becomes fee-paying.



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OWL’s Trend Risk: Liquidity and Sentiment in Private Credit

The main near-term trend risk is liquidity and sentiment, particularly in retail-oriented private credit vehicles. Toward the end of 2025, non-traded business development companies saw slower flows and elevated redemption requests.



In the first quarter of 2026, management cited net outflows of roughly $170 million from OCIC and OTIC, while redemptions from non-traded business development companies were about $1.2 billion. Persistent redemption pressure can weaken investor confidence and slow fundraising, which can weigh on fee growth for semi-liquid products.



Similar to Blue Owl, several other alternative asset managers, including Apollo Global Management APO and Blackstone Inc. BX, witnessed higher-than-normal redemption requests in some of their flagship funds during the first quarter.

Blue Owl’s Trend Risk: Tech and Software Credit Quality

Credit quality in software and artificial intelligence-adjacent exposures is another watch item for OWL. Investors have become more cautious toward mid-sized technology companies, where earnings durability can be harder to assess and where artificial intelligence-driven disruption can erode competitive positioning, pricing power and cash-flow visibility for some issuers.



Key direct lending indicators such as watch list activity, nonaccruals, amendment requests and revolver draws did not show meaningful adverse movement in the first quarter of 2026, and the average annual loss rate remains 12 basis points. Still, spreads have begun to widen and public company volatility can tighten equity cushions over time, increasing sensitivity to a sustained macro slowdown.

OWL: Takeaways for Trend-Focused Investors

For investors focused on trend-driven fee expansion, the markers to watch are straightforward. A successful next fundraising cycle for Digital Infrastructure Fund IV and continued progress in net lease and GP Strategic Capital flagships would reinforce the idea that newer strategies are becoming a durable fee contributor.



Steady wealth-channel flows in evergreen vehicles would support fundraising durability and reduce reliance on single-point institutional closes. Timely deployment of the $29.9 billion in non-fee-paying AUM is also critical.



Finally, validation depends on pressures staying contained: liquidity and redemption activity in semi-liquid private credit, tech and software borrower quality, and expense growth tied to distribution and product build-out.



Over the past three months, shares of Blue Owl have lost 7%, against the industry’s rally of 2.3%.



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At present, Blue Owl, Apollo Global and Blackstone carry a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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