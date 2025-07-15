Markets
Blue Owl Acquires South Reach Networks, Plans Fiber Expansion Across Florida

July 15, 2025 — 06:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - South Reach Networks, a Florida-based fiber infrastructure provider, has been acquired by a fund managed under Blue Owl Capital's (OWL) Digital Infrastructure strategy.

SRN operates a 370-mile dark and lit fiber network from Jacksonville to Miami, connecting 40+ data centers, colocation sites, and cable landing stations, with five owned edge colocation facilities along the route.

Blue Owl plans to inject significant capital to expand SRN's network. Scott Bergs, current CEO of DF&I (another Blue Owl portfolio company), will also lead SRN post-acquisition, aiming to scale operations and meet growing demand from hyperscale and enterprise clients.

Bergs praised SRN as a top-tier Florida communications infrastructure provider and affirmed plans to expand its footprint. SRN's CRO Mike Sevret expressed enthusiasm for the company's growth under Blue Owl's ownership. Chris Jensen, Managing Director at Blue Owl, highlighted the strategic importance of Florida and the broader Southeast for hyperscale clients. OWL currently trades at $18.99 or 1.27% lower on the NYSE.

