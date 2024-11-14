Blue Lagoon Advances with Dome Mountain Permit

Blue Lagoon Resources (TSE:BLLG) has released an update.

Blue Lagoon Resources has received a draft mine permit for its Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia, marking a significant milestone towards operational status. The permit reflects strong support from provincial authorities and local stakeholders, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainable and community-focused practices.

