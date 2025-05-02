Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Reports Financial Results for 2024, Emphasizing Strategic Gold Acquisition and Operational Improvements

Blue Hat reports significant asset growth despite a revenue decline, focusing on gold industry investments and future digital trading advancements.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a significant transition in its business strategy towards the gold industry. The company procured 1 ton of physical gold for approximately $66.49 million, which has contributed to a 53% increase in total assets, despite total revenues decreasing by 74.59% to $18.72 million due to the shift in focus. Blue Hat improved its operational quality, reducing its net loss by 56% and increasing its gross margin from 1.6% to 8.3%. The company also saw a notable 91% reduction in cash outflow from operating activities. Looking ahead, Blue Hat aims to deepen its involvement in the gold sector by managing its gold reserves, integrating supply chain resources, and developing a digital gold trading platform, all with the goal of creating long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

Achieved a 53% growth in total assets and a 78% increase in current assets, strengthening the company's financial position during a strategic transition.

Reduced net loss by 56%, indicating a significant improvement in operational quality and efficiency.

Increased gross margin from 1.6% to 8.3%, showcasing a breakthrough in profit quality amid business transformation.

Improved cash flow with net cash outflow from operating activities decreasing by 91%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The significant decline in total revenues by 74.59% from the previous year raises concerns about the effectiveness of the company’s strategic transformation.

The company's gross margin, while improved, remains low at 8.3%, which may indicate ongoing challenges in achieving higher profitability.

The 1-ton gold acquisition has not yet generated revenue, signaling potential risks associated with the company's new business model that relies on future gold trading.

FAQ

What were Blue Hat's total revenues for 2024?

Blue Hat's total revenues decreased by 74.59% to $18.72 million in 2024 from $73.69 million in 2023.

How much physical gold did Blue Hat acquire in 2024?

Blue Hat strategically procured 1 ton of physical gold for approximately $66.49 million in August 2024.

What was Blue Hat's net loss for 2024?

Blue Hat reduced its net loss by 56% to $9.52 million in 2024, down from $21.72 million in 2023.

How did Blue Hat's gross margin change in 2024?

The company's gross margin increased from 1.6% in 2023 to 8.3% in 2024, indicating profit quality improvement.

What are Blue Hat's strategic priorities for 2025?

Blue Hat aims to expand gold reserves, integrate supply chains, and develop a digital gold trading platform in 2025.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT)



today released its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Under the strategic guidance of management, the company actively seized opportunities in the gold industry, completing the strategic procurement of 1 ton of physical gold for approximately $66.49 million in August 2024 and establishing deep partnerships with leading enterprises in the gold sector. While total revenues decreased by 74.59% to $18.72 million in 2024 from $73.69 million in 2023 due to the Company's strategic business transformation, Blue Hat achieved a remarkable 53% growth in total assets, with current assets growing even more significantly by 78%. This growth in assets, particularly through our gold acquisition, has laid a solid resource foundation for future development as we transition to our new business model. At the same time, through continuous business optimization and cost control, the company reduced its net loss by 56%, from $21.72 million in 2023 to $9.52 million in 2024, demonstrating a significant improvement in operational quality.





Additionally, in terms of profitability, the company's gross margin increased from 1.6% in 2023 to 8.3%, marking a substantial breakthrough in profit quality. While our 1-ton gold acquisition has not yet generated revenue as we strategically held this position through year-end, this investment is positioned to contribute to future revenue growth as we execute our gold trading strategy. Cash flow conditions also improved notably, with net cash outflow from operating activities sharply decreasing by 91%, from $9.77 million to $880,000, reflecting significant enhancements in operational efficiency. While business expansion led to an increase in liabilities, the company maintained a solid shareholder equity base, providing ample financial flexibility for future growth.





Looking ahead to 2025, the company will continue to deepen its presence in the gold industry, focusing on three strategic priorities: First, strategically managing and potentially expanding our physical gold reserves to optimize our asset base, while carefully monitoring market conditions and price volatility; second, deeply integrating upstream and downstream supply chain resources to build a comprehensive industrial ecosystem; and third, accelerating the development and promotion of a digital gold trading platform to create a transparent and efficient new paradigm for gold trading. We believe that through continuous business model innovation and technology empowerment, we will create greater long-term value for shareholders and propel the company toward a new phase of high-quality development.







About Blue Hat







Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.







Contact Information



Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology





Phone: +86(592)228-0010





Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net



