Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Completes Final Payment for Gold Transaction with Macau Rongxin Precious Metals, Boosting Industry Position

Blue Hat completes gold transaction, enhancing its financial position amid rising international gold prices.

Quiver AI Summary

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has completed the final payment for a gold transaction involving its subsidiary, Golden Alpha Strategy Limited, and Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement includes a three-year lock-up for the shares, without voting rights, showcasing Rongxin's trust in Blue Hat's management. The completion of this transaction comes amid a surge in gold prices, attributed to geopolitical tensions, expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, and increasing central bank reserves. Blue Hat's initial purchase of one ton of gold at approximately $1,990 per ounce has resulted in significant profits as gold prices continue to rise. CEO Chen Xiaodong highlighted that this transaction not only enhances Blue Hat's standing in the precious metals market but also strengthens its financial position for future expansion in this sector.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of a significant gold transaction enhances Blue Hat's financial position and book profits, which exceed 25 million CNY.

The arrangement with Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd. shows strong trust in Blue Hat's management and strategic direction, facilitating future cooperation.

Rising international gold prices strengthen Blue Hat's market position and validate its investment strategy in the precious metals sector.

Blue Hat's planned expansion into commodity trading aligns with its goal to become a leading intelligent commodity trader globally.

Potential Negatives

The shares acquired from the gold transaction do not carry voting rights, which may limit shareholder influence and raise concerns about governance transparency.

The press release heavily emphasizes the company's reliance on external factors like gold prices, which may present a risk if market conditions change.

The company’s transition from a provider of communication services to commodity trading may raise questions about its strategic direction and ability to execute on this new focus.

FAQ

What recent transaction did Blue Hat Interactive complete?

Blue Hat successfully completed the final payment for a gold transaction with Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd.

What is the lock-up period for the new shares acquired?

The shares acquired are subject to a 3-year lock-up period and do not carry voting rights.

How has the gold price trend affected Blue Hat's profits?

Recent increases in international gold prices have led Blue Hat's book profit to exceed 25 million CNY.

What does this transaction signify for Blue Hat's future?

This transaction enhances Blue Hat’s industry status and lays the groundwork for future business expansion in the gold sector.

How is Blue Hat changing its business focus?

Blue Hat is expanding from AR entertainment to become a leading intelligent commodity trader in thegold market

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BHAT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HONG KONG, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT)



has successfully completed the final payment for the gold transaction between its Hong Kong wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Alpha Strategy Limited, and Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd.





According to the agreement, these ordinary shares are subject to a 3-year lock-up period and do not carry voting rights. This arrangement reflects the full trust and confidence of Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Technology Co., Ltd. in Blue Hat's management. By completely handing over the voting rights to Blue Hat's management by contract, Rongxin not only expressed its recognition of the company's strategic direction but also indicated its focus on long-term gains rather than short-term intervention in the company's operations. This foundation of trust paves the way for deeper cooperation between the two parties in the future.





In March 2025, international gold prices sustained their robust momentum as both the COMEX gold futures main contract and London spot gold successively reached the $3,000 per ounce threshold on March 14th, setting historic record. This gold price rally was driven by multiple factors: escalating geopolitical risks boosted safe-haven demand, growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut weakened the U.S. dollar’s appeal, and central banks, including China, continued to increase their gold reserves. Additionally, persistently high U.S. core PCE inflation and declining U.S. Treasury yields reinforced gold’s dual role as an inflation hedge and a safe-haven asset, accelerating global capital inflows into thegold market





This transaction originated from a cooperation agreement signed on August 28, 2024, where Golden Alpha Strategy Limited purchased 1 ton of gold at a price of 473.78 yuan per gram (approximately 1,990 per ounce), totaling 474 million CNY. With the continuous rise in international gold prices, Blue Hat′s book profit has exceeded 1,990 per ounce, totaling 474 million CNY. With the continuous rise in international gold prices, Blue Hat′s book profit has exceeded 25 million, fully demonstrating its layout capability and market acumen in the precious metals field.





Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, stated: "The successful completion of this transaction and the positive market performance once again prove our team's accurate investment judgment and strong market acumen. We expect that this 1-ton gold transaction not only significantly enhances the company's industry status in the precious metals field but also lays a solid foundation for our planned future business expansion." He further pointed out: "From a financial perspective, the substantial increase in book profits will significantly improve the company's financial statements, providing ample financial support for our expected further layout in the gold industry chain. At the same time, we expect the appreciation potential of gold assets will also benefit the company's long-term returns."







About Blue Hat







Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.







Contacts:







Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology





Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010





Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.