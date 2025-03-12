Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split Effective March 17, 2025

Blue Hat Interactive will implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split effective March 17, 2025, on Nasdaq.

Quiver AI Summary

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, effective March 17, 2025. Currently, the company has 493,820,989 ordinary shares outstanding, and after the split, every 100 shares will convert into one share, adjusting the par value from $0.01 to $1. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, any fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The split has been approved by the company's board and shareholders, and trading will continue on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BHAT." Blue Hat, originally a provider of AR interactive entertainment and educational materials, is now shifting towards commodity trading. Forward-looking statements in the release caution that future results may differ from expectations.

Potential Positives

The implementation of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split demonstrates a strategic move to potentially enhance the stock price and improve market perception.

The board of directors and shareholders' approval of the reverse stock split indicates strong internal support for corporate governance decisions.

The company's shift into commodity trading shows a diversification strategy, thereby potentially reducing dependence on the entertainment sector and increasing growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and stability, as reverse stock splits are often seen as a sign of underlying issues.

Despite the reverse stock split being approved by the board and shareholders, it could indicate that the company is struggling to maintain its stock price above the minimum listing requirements for Nasdaq, which may negatively impact investor confidence.

The shift from a focus on AR interactive entertainment to commodity trading suggests a significant strategic change that may not align with investor expectations or confidence in the company's core competencies.

FAQ

What is the date of the reverse stock split for Blue Hat Interactive?

The reverse stock split for Blue Hat Interactive is effective on March 17, 2025.

What is the reverse stock split ratio for Blue Hat?

The company will implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split on its ordinary shares.

How will the reverse stock split affect shareholders?

The reverse stock split will not alter shareholders' percentage interest, except for fractional share adjustments.

What will the new par value be after the reverse stock split?

After the reverse stock split, the par value will change from $0.01 to $1 per share.

Will fractional shares be issued after the reverse stock split?

No fractional shares will be issued; any fractions will be rounded up to the next whole number.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BHAT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



XIAMEN, China, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT)



, a Cayman Islands company, reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split on its ordinary shares effective Monday, March 17, 2025, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Before such reverse stock split, the Company has a total of 493,820,989 ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Trading in the ordinary shares will continue on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BHAT”. The new CUSIP number for the ordinary shares following the reverse stock split is G1329V 114.





Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 100 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share will automatically be converted into one issued and outstanding ordinary share, par value $1 per share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the split will be rounded up to the next whole number. The reverse stock split affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.









The reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-100 shares was approved by the Company’s board of directors and its shareholders.







About Blue Hat







Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.







Contacts



:





Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology





Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010





Email:



ir@bluehatgroup.net





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.