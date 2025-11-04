Blue Gold Appoints Nathan Dionne CTO

(RTTNews) - Blue Gold Limited (BGL), a gold mining company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Nathan Dionne as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Dionne will lead the digital strategy of the company, overseeing the development and launch of gold backed tokens and payment platform.

As per the company, Dionne has proven track record in the fields of cryptocurrency, digital payments, financial services, gaming, and global operations.

He previously worked as the technology chief at Barstool Sports, SVP of Digital Transformation at ECI, the Founder of PlayGreen, a global iGaming technology platform and was also the Co-Founder at NorthOut.

Currently, BGL shares are trading at $6.73, up 1.23% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.