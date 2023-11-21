Blue-Chip Cryptos? 3 Rock-Solid Cryptocurrencies That Can’t Miss.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The world of cryptocurrencies is wide and it is true that sometimes we would like to invest in many projects that are doing amazing things and maybe have a great potential for future growth. But, researching deeply about each of them can take a lot of time. Although there are endless options for investing in the crypto world, these three blue-chip cryptos can never be missing in your portfolio, let’s take a quick look at them.

Chainlink (LINK-USD)

Source: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink (LINK-USD) is working to make is so that different blockchains can talk to each other effortlessly. Imagine it as a universal translator that helps blockchain platforms understand each other and work together.

Recently, major Australian bank ANZ used the magic of Chainlink to complete a transaction with tokenized assets. This demonstrated how the bank can move funds on both open and private blockchains, proving that real-world assets can safely dance on the blockchain stage.

But that’s not all. LINK is a key player in a global experiment which aims to create a one-stop shop for different networks. Chainlink is not just a behind-the-scenes hero, it has also teamed up with SWIFT, the VIP of international money transfers. They connect banks with different blockchains, ensuring smoother travel of your money across borders.

So, when people say Chainlink is one of the blue-chip cryptos it’s because LINK is making the blockchain universe a friendlier place.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Source: solvertv / Shutterstock.com

Solana (SOL-USD) is a cryptocurrency that has gained traction in the digital investment world for its focus on fast transactions and support for decentralized application development.

The recent news of Google Cloud incorporating Solana data into BigQuery highlights the growing importance of the network. This move not only makes it easier for developers and enterprises to access archived data, but also underscores the need for quick and easy access to information generated on the Solana network.

The collaboration with Google Cloud is part of a series of institutional developments supporting Solana, such as the expansion of the Visa (NYSE:V) stablecoin pilot on the network and the approval of the Solana Pay app on Shopify. These developments not only strengthen their infrastructure, but also demonstrate their growing integration with leading platforms.

In addition, the inclusion in BigQuery’s public dataset program is a significant step in their mission to provide Web3 developers and consumers with the insights needed to build efficiently and creatively on the web.

Ripple (XRP-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Ripple (XRP-USD) is a cryptocurrency designed to streamline international transactions by offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative.

Despite its potential, lately XRP has been mired in a case before the SEC. The latest developments involve Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty responding to comments by SEC chairman Gary Gensler. He suggests there has been a biased approach to the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC. The disagreement centers on the Hinman Document, which Alderoty said introduced bias into the case.

In a separate announcement, Ripple Labs plans to integrate automated market makers into the XRP Ledger to improve liquidity and trading efficiency. The XRP community has expressed mixed feelings, with some fearing potential stability issues and others anticipating increased liquidity.

XRP’s price remains closely tied to the outcome of the SEC case, making it a critical factor for investors. However, if it can beat the heat, XRP is a blue-chip crypto you will want to have in your portfolio.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Blue-Chip Cryptos? 3 Rock-Solid Cryptocurrencies That Can’t Miss. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.