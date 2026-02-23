Blue Bird Signs Deal to Gain Full Ownership of Micro Bird

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD, a leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has entered into an agreement to acquire Girardin Group’s stake in the 50/50 Micro Bird joint venture in order to gain full ownership of the business. The deal is valued at approximately $200 million, with 30% to be paid in cash and the remaining 70% in Blue Bird common stock. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



This move highlights Blue Bird’s focus on growth and market expansion. Full ownership will enable the company to streamline its North American operations and align its businesses under a unified brand and leadership structure, creating additional value for both customers and shareholders. Post-acquisition, Blue Bird will offer a comprehensive lineup of Type A, C and D school buses, along with multi-purpose and commercial vehicles.



As the only North American manufacturer providing diesel, gasoline, propane and electric-powered buses, Blue Bird is well-positioned to meet diverse market demands. The acquisition will also expand its total addressable market for Buy America Act-compliant shuttle buses, building on Micro Bird’s entry into this segment following its 2025 acquisition of a facility in Plattsburgh, NY.



After the transaction closes, Blue Bird plans to appoint Steve Girardin to its board of directors, enhancing leadership with his extensive industry expertise.



Founded in 2009 as a joint venture between Blue Bird and Girardin Group, Micro Bird specializes in designing and manufacturing Type A school and commercial shuttle buses with seating capacities ranging from nine to 36 passengers. The company has grown into a key provider of safe and innovative transportation solutions, offering gasoline, propane and electric models while employing about 960 people across facilities in Drummondville, Quebec and Plattsburgh, NY.



Piper Sandler & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Blue Bird for this transaction.

BLBD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Blue Bird carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, Strattec Security Corporation STRT and Ford Motor Company F, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has improved a penny and 4 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved $1.01 and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.6% and 39.5%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved a penny in the past 30 days. EPS estimates for 2027 have moved down a penny in the past seven days.

