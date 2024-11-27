News & Insights

Stocks
BLBD

Blue Bird JV Micro Bird to establish facility in New York State

November 27, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Blue Bird (BLBD) Corporation announced the U.S. expansion of Micro Bird’s manufacturing operations to build small and midsize buses in New York State. Micro Bird, a 50/50 joint venture of Blue Bird Corporation and Girardin, has confirmed the purchase of the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, NY, and plans to begin production in mid-2025. The investment will enable Micro Bird to double its production capacity to better meet the sustained and growing demand for its full line of school buses, school activity buses, multi-purpose vehicles and commercial buses, the company said in a statement. Micro Bird is poised to create more than 350 full-time jobs over the next several years at its Plattsburgh facility. This project is supported by the Empire State Development with nearly $10M in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2.5M capital grant from the North Country Regional Economic Development Council. “We are thrilled to expand our leadership in Type A small and midsize buses with Micro Bird’s U.S. manufacturing capacity expansion in the great state of New York,” said Phil Horlock, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Once fully operational, the new facility will double our Micro Bird production capacity and represents a significant step in our long-term profitable growth journey.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.