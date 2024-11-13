Blue Bird (BLBD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Blue Bird (BLBD) ended the recent trading session at $41.47, demonstrating a +1.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a loss of 9.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 25.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 18.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $335 million, showing a 10.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Blue Bird. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Blue Bird currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Blue Bird is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.82, so one might conclude that Blue Bird is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.