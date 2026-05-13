Blue Bird (BLBD) Price Target Increased by 14.64% to 81.02

The average one-year price target for Blue Bird (NasdaqGM:BLBD) has been revised to $81.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.64% from the prior estimate of $70.67 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from the latest reported closing price of $71.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 37.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.12%, an increase of 43.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.47% to 35,422K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,895K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 6.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,793K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing an increase of 25.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,391K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,048K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 88.32% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 778K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 67.21% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.