Blue Bird (BLBD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed at $44.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a gain of 13.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 5.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.9, marking a 1.1% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $375 million, up 12.49% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.74 per share and a revenue of $1.42 billion, signifying shifts of +8.09% and +5.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Blue Bird is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.53.

It's also important to note that BLBD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BLBD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

