Markets
BLBD

Blue Bird To Acquire Remaining Stake In Micro Bird For $200 Mln

February 17, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Tuesday agreed to acquire Girardin Group's 50% stake in the Micro Bird joint venture for approximately $200 million, taking full ownership of the business.

The consideration includes about 30% in cash and 70% in Blue Bird stock.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2026.

Micro Bird was established as a 50/50 joint venture in 2009, designs and manufactures Type A school and commercial shuttle buses and operates facilities in Quebec and New York.

Following the closing, Blue Bird intends to appoint Micro Bird's Chairman, Steve Girardin to its Board of Directors.

In the pre-market trading, Blue Bird is 1.02% lesser at $57 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.