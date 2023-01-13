Markets
APRN

Blue Apron Holdings Rally Continues

January 13, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares are trading more than 35 percent on Friday morning, continuing an upswing since January 9. The shares have reached a year-to-date high today. There have been no other company-centric news that could drive up the stock today.

Currently, shares are at $1.24, up 35.51 percent from the previous close of $0.91 on a volume of 20,759,652.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.