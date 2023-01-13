Blue Apron Holdings Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares are trading more than 35 percent on Friday morning, continuing an upswing since January 9. The shares have reached a year-to-date high today. There have been no other company-centric news that could drive up the stock today.

Currently, shares are at $1.24, up 35.51 percent from the previous close of $0.91 on a volume of 20,759,652.

