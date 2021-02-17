Blucora Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blucora Inc. (BCOR):

-Earnings: -$50.70 million in Q4 vs. $17.33 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.05 in Q4 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.00 million or -$0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.30 per share -Revenue: $155.16 million in Q4 vs. $149.42 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $150 - $155.5 Mln

