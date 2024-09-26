BLTE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Belite Bio Inc (Symbol: BLTE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.45, changing hands as low as $43.70 per share. Belite Bio Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLTE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.51 per share, with $50.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.30.

