BloomZ enters business partnership with Badge

December 03, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

BloomZ (BLMZ) announced a strategic business partnership with Badge. Japan’s anime, voice acting, and VTuber industries have seen a surge in demand for engaging and interactive fan experiences. Through this partnership, BloomZ will leverage Badge’s fan club management platform, which includes features such as blogs, newsletters, e-commerce, and live streaming capabilities, to establish sustainable fan club services. This initiative enhances fan engagement with the Company’s affiliated talent while serving as a key growth strategy to expand the reach of BloomZ’s anime productions, voice actors, and VTuber talents to a broader audience.

