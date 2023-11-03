News & Insights

Bloomin' Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

November 03, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.528 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $31.986 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bloomin' Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.622 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.079 billion from $1.055 billion last year.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $44.528 Mln. vs. $31.986 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $1.079 Bln vs. $1.055 Bln last year.

