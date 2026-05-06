Bloomin' Brands Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $56.80 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $43.85 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bloomin' Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.36 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $1.059 billion from $1.049 billion last year.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.80 Mln. vs. $43.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.059 Bln vs. $1.049 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.24 To $ 0.29

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