Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Price Target Increased by 17.21% to 8.94

The average one-year price target for Bloomin' Brands (NasdaqGS:BLMN) has been revised to $8.94 / share. This is an increase of 17.21% from the prior estimate of $7.63 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.27 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.00% from the latest reported closing price of $8.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomin' Brands. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 45.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMN is 0.02%, an increase of 49.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.86% to 83,609K shares. The put/call ratio of BLMN is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,981K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,284K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,899K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 2,869K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 6.69% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,761K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 98.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 3,298.04% over the last quarter.

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