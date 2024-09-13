Bloomberg’s Selective Direct Indexing

The Bloomberg Compact Index Series offers a novel approach to index investing by balancing exposure across all market sectors with a limited number of securities. Unlike traditional market-cap-weighted indices, these indices minimize concentration risk by equally weighting the two largest stocks from each sector, resulting in reduced volatility and higher risk-adjusted returns.
They simplify the process of monitoring and rebalancing by maintaining a straightforward, transparent methodology with fewer securities. This streamlined structure also enhances sector diversification by including only top-tier companies based on their market cap and primary revenue sources.
Additionally, these indices are designed to be more resilient during market downturns, featuring high-quality companies that can better withstand economic fluctuations.
Finsum: This is a really interesting strategy and speaks to the wealth of opportunities in custom and direct indexing markets.
- direct indexing
- custom indexing
- risk
