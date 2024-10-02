News & Insights

Bloomberg: KKR Considers Takeover Bid For ASMPT

October 02, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in Bloomberg News, KKR is considering a takeover bid for ASMPT, a global high-tech company headquartered in Singapore. KKR has reportedly made a preliminary approach to ASMPT.

ASMPT is a global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. The company's offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and surface mount technology industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED.

ASMPT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, and is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index.

