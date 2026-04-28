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Bloom Energy Swings To Q1 Profit

April 28, 2026 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $70.65 million or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.81 million or $0.10 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $0.44 per share, compared to $0.03 per share last year.

Revenue was $751.1 million in the first quarter, an increase of 130.4% compared to $326.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Product revenue was $653.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 208.4% compared to $211.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Bloom Energy increases financial guidance for the full-year 2026. The company now expects revenues of $3.4 to $3.8 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $2.25 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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