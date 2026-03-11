Is Bloom Energy stock going to $200?

Key Points

Bloom Energy is providing on-site power generation to data center operators.

The company has posted record revenue growth, but profitability is thin.

The stock carries a premium value, and a $200 share price could make its future performance volatile.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock is off to another market-beating year.

Shares of the clean energy stock are up almost 50% in 2026, easily outpacing the broader market. This comes after an astonishing performance in 2025 in which Bloom stock ended the year with a 291% gain.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The stock is riding twin tailwinds of clean energy and AI data center constructions. But whether Bloom stock can surge 36% from today's price to $200 will depend on more than just the latest investing trend.

AI needs power, and Bloom fuel cells may hold the answer

Bloom is in the business of on-site power generation, a highly sought-after business right now.

Its flagship product is a box-like solid oxide fuel cell system that converts fuel (like natural gas) into electricity without combustion. These boxes are modular and can be installed within 90 days or less. A cluster of these servers can combine to provide reliable power at facilities like data centers, factories, and hospitals.

Bloom is currently one of several energy companies positioned to profit from a power-hungry future of AI infrastructure. Unlike most of these companies, which are still pre-revenue and trying to get a product to market, Bloom is already selling its servers to companies whose names you probably know. The marquee list includes blue chip favorites like Walmart and Verizon, along with key players in data center construction like Equinix, Oracle, and CoreWeave.

Bloom also entered a strategic $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management last October in which Bloom's servers will become the preferred onsite power provider for Brookfield's AI factories.

Bloom's financials, however, are still a work in progress. It recorded $777 million in fourth-quarter revenue -- a record -- yet it only managed about $1.1 million in net income. On the balance sheet, it reported about $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents, but its total liabilities sit at an uncomfortable $3.6 billion.

In other words, Bloom is growing fast, but its business is barely breaking even. Clearly, demand is strong for its servers, but with profitability thin and the balance sheet leveraged, the company hasn't exactly proven it can deliver blow-out numbers from all this growth.

Is Bloom Energy stock going to $200?

Bloom Energy stock is trading about 560% higher than this time last year. That's an eye-watering performance that's highly unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

Even a modest -- comparatively more modest -- gain of 36% from today's price to $200 would push this stock's premium valuation into unstable territory. Today, it trades at over 16 times sales, which is more than four times the average of other clean energy companies. Assuming that Bloom meets its revenue outlook for 2026 ($3.1 billion to $3.3 billion), a $200 share price would keep its price-to-sales multiple between 14 and 15.

The demand from data center constructions will likely contribute to Bloom's top-line growth. I think that will be the headline for 2026. Will it be enough to push Bloom into all-time highs? Maybe. Until it can widen margins and improve profitability, however, I don't think $200 a share will last.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, Equinix, Oracle, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.