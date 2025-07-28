Bloom Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bloom Energy BE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 142.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That May Impact BEP’s Q2 Results

Bloom Energy’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its expanding domestic and international commercial capability. The company continues to gain from its fuel cell technology, which helps provide clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions.



The bottom line is likely to have benefited from the surging energy demand from data centers. Its on-site power generation solutions should have enhanced energy efficiency, lowered emissions, and provided fast, reliable power, helping data centers meet their growing operational needs more sustainably.



Bloom Energy's second-quarter top line is expected to have continued to benefit from its current projects in South Korea, a highly significant market for the company. Through the partnership with SK ecoplant, Bloom Energy is able to build and maintain its market leadership in both the hydrogen economy and electricity generation.

BEP’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at breakeven.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $381.39 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Bloom Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Bloom Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Bloom Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Bloom Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



TC Energy TRP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



TRP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.83% for the trailing four quarters.



Chevron CVX is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 1, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



CVX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.74%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.66 per share.



ONEOK OKE is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



OKE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.39 per share.





