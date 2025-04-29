Bloom Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Bloom Energy Corporation BE is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, after market close. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news)

Q1 Earnings Expectation for BE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $292.16 million, indicating an increase of 24.17% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for BE’s first-quarter loss is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 58.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Shape BE’s Q1 Earnings

Bloom Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its expanding domestic and international commercial capability. The company’s fuel cell deployments have very high-power density, 100 megawatts (“MW”) per acre. This allows it to meet the rapid electricity demand growth coming from the data centers.



During the first quarter, the company extended its contract with Equinix’s International Business Exchange and will supply clean power for its data center across the United States. Rising demand for onsite clean energy is likely to have boosted its first-quarter performance.



South Korea is a very important market for Bloom Energy and ongoing projects in this country continue to contribute to its earnings. Bloom Energy's fuel cell projects with SK ecoplant in South Korea have significantly contributed to its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

BE’s Price Performance

BE’s shares have gained 71.4% in the past year compared with its industry’s rally of 28.8%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for BE

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BE’s Earnings ESP: Bloom Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



BE’s Zacks Rank: Bloom Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

